Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, February 28, E7 Written Update: Armaan tells Eisha how Kavya turned him into a werewolf

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, E7, February 28: Veer attempts to kidnap Eisha and Mahek. Armaan enters and warns Veer to stay away from Eisha and Mahek. Veer tells Armaan that he would have followed his instructions earlier, but now that he is weak, there is no point to act according to him. Armaan warns Veer that if he tries to hurt Eisha and her friends, then he would never let him reach Kavya. Armaan then tells Veer to leave. Armaan tells Eisha that he wants to talk to her alone but Eisha refuses. Mahek questions Eisha about Veer and Armaan but Eisha refuses to answer.

Eisha thinks about Armaan and his caring nature towards her but also thinks about her family and friends' safety. Armaan thinks about Eisha and goes ahead to open the door but suddenly starts thinking about Kavya and the old times. As soon as he opens the door, he sees Eisha. Eisha confesses to Armaan that he cannot put her friends and family in trouble because of him and Veer. Armaan convinces her and asks her to meet him at the cafe the next day. Veer hurts Sara in the jungle. Eisha meets Armaan at the cafe. Armaan tells her that he and Veer are the only werewolves in the city, and Veer is more powerful than him as he hunts humans and not animals. Armaan asks Eisha for a day. Veer feeds his blood to Sara to make her conscious.