Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, February 28, E7 Written Update: Armaan tells Eisha how Kavya turned him into a werewolf
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, E7, February 28: Veer attempts to kidnap Eisha and Mahek. Armaan enters and warns Veer to stay away from Eisha and Mahek. Veer tells Armaan that he would have followed his instructions earlier, but now that he is weak, there is no point to act according to him. Armaan warns Veer that if he tries to hurt Eisha and her friends, then he would never let him reach Kavya. Armaan then tells Veer to leave. Armaan tells Eisha that he wants to talk to her alone but Eisha refuses. Mahek questions Eisha about Veer and Armaan but Eisha refuses to answer.
Eisha thinks about Armaan and his caring nature towards her but also thinks about her family and friends' safety. Armaan thinks about Eisha and goes ahead to open the door but suddenly starts thinking about Kavya and the old times. As soon as he opens the door, he sees Eisha. Eisha confesses to Armaan that he cannot put her friends and family in trouble because of him and Veer. Armaan convinces her and asks her to meet him at the cafe the next day. Veer hurts Sara in the jungle. Eisha meets Armaan at the cafe. Armaan tells her that he and Veer are the only werewolves in the city, and Veer is more powerful than him as he hunts humans and not animals. Armaan asks Eisha for a day. Veer feeds his blood to Sara to make her conscious.
Armaan takes Eisha to his old house and tells her about their old memories spent with Veer and Kavya. He tells Eisha how Kavya manipulated him and Veer. Veer tells Sara how he killed her friends and wanted to kill her but did not die. He convinces Eisha to feed his blood, and she does as he asks. Armaan then tells Eisha that Kavya told him that she loves him and tricked him. Armaan then reveals Kavya turned him into a werewolf.
Maya tells the mayor that the device (yantra) can help them to reach the werewolves. Anant tells them that the yantra works properly and will help them to catch the werewolves. They plan to catch the werewolves and kill them. Veer and Sara spend a fun time at their house, and Sara tells him about his family and love life. Veer twists Sara's neck and tries to kill her. Sara wakes up, and Veer tells her how he killed her. Veer then manipulates Sara and tells her to go to Eisha's house. The mayor and Anant land in a jungle in search of werewolves. Sara reaches Eisha's house and acts weird. Armaan gives a bracelet to Eisha to protect her from being hypnotized by werewolves.
This episode is watched on Voot.
ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's Karan Kundrra looks dapper as Veer in new PICS; Fans praise his stylish look
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass me...Read more