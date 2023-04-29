‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a cheap rip-off of The Vampire Diaries’; Shilpa Agnihotri reacts

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. Both Apurva and Shilpa were part of numerous shows and enjoy immense love from fans. The pair started a YouTube channel where they share unfiltered versions of themselves with their fans. Shilpa recently made a comeback to television with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Shilpa Agnihotri’s reaction to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal facing criticism

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is Shilpa Agnihotri’s comeback project on television. The actress was last seen as Vrinda Kuldeep Shekhawat in the show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara which ended in 2019. The show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the main roles. Gashmeer and Karan essay the role of werewolves. The audience is calling out the show for being a rip-off of the American TV series, Vampire Diaries. The audience is calling it a ‘cheap rip-off’, ‘cringe’ and other names.

However, Shilpa Agnihotri is not too bothered by the criticisms. She thinks it’s unfair to draw comparisons with the international show. She shared, “It took nine months to shoot one season (of the original show) which comprises of 13 episodes, whereas we end up shooting that season in 26 days, or maximum 35 days, so what are we comparing here?” She further explained thaat it’s impossible to match international standards in national TV shows, and said, “We don’t even have the bandwidth to match the quality, so how can we even compare the two shows. This is a daily soap because and everything here is cut to cut. When I reached the set for the first time, even I was surprised to learn that they are shooting for 17-18 hours every day.”

Shilpa on TV shows copying the West

On being asked if TV showmakers should focus on what they are good at instead of blatantly copying the West, Shilpa said, “I think it’s the ‘what if’ that keeps everybody going in the industry. Who would have thought that a show on dayans and naagins would do so well in today’s time? It was a surprise that people indeed accepted such characters. So, who knows what works.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS he was brainwashed to not join the show; WATCH