Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Kamya Punjabi opens up about her role in the show; Says 'It does not bother me at all'

Kamya Punjabi has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She recently joined politics. The actress gained a massive following after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is known for voicing out her opinion loud. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. For the unversed, she will be soon going to do a cameo in the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Kamya Punjabi talks about her role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Recently, in an interview, Kamya revealed that she will be playing a vampire in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and her cameo will last for around 20 days. Talking about the same, the actress said ‘I have played all kinds of roles and when this was offered to me, I was a bit sceptical because it was a cameo. I prefer doing full-fledged roles. But then I have never played a vampire, so when this was offered to me, I decided to take it up. I will be seen with Ayub Khan; he is a good actor and we will form a good team.’

When asked about if she feel being typecast in the negative roles, the actress replied ‘It does not bother me at all because if I played a grey character in Shakti, it was also one of the most memorable roles on TV. But I do hope that people will offer me something different like a mature love story. That will be a refreshing change from playing negative roles.’

About Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi is known for her strong statements on her social media. She got married to Shalabh last year in February. Apart from that, Kamya has worked in the TV industry for over two-decade and featured in several shows including, Shakti: Astitwa Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa.

ALSO READ: Kamya Punjabi shares a picture in a bikini on Women’s Day; shares an inspiring message in the caption