Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Shilpa Agnihotri makes her comeback with fantasy drama; Recalls her first day of shoot

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo was recently in the news when they embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. Both Apurva and Shilpa were a part of numerous shows and now the latter will make her comeback on the Tv screens with the fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Recently, in an interview the actress talked about her character in the show.

Shilpa Agnihotri talks about her role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

In an interview, Shilpa talked about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and said, “The title of Tere Ishq..' makes me think of wounded love, something very deep. I think the VFX of the show is its USP. Characters have been well-etched and have the right tune in with each other. Also, the way it's being shot beautifully. There is a method to this madness which makes the entire concept and presentation amazing, stylish.” Recalling her first day on the sets, the actress said, “When you see the poster you only know of the three brilliant actors that are there in the show as the leads. But once I reached the set, I got to know about the remaining fabulous cast. And, I was very glad to work with them.”

Furthermore, she was asked who is her greatest critic and Shilpa answered, “I hoped that my husband would be my greatest critic, but he is my biggest admirer. So I guess I'm lucky in that aspect.”

Shilpa Agnihotri’s work front

On the professional front, Shilpa Saklani is best known for featuring in two of the most popular shows of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 with his husband Apurva.

ALSO READ: Apurva Agnihotri’s wife Shilpa drops truth bombs about Bigg Boss, says 'People go for therapy after the show'