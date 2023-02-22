Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Will Armaan save himself and Esha after Veer kidnaps her?

Popular actors Karan Kundrra , Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are busy entertaining the viewers by featuring in the thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. All three have starred in numerous shows over the years, and have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. The show started airing on the screens on 13 February and has hooked the attention of the viewers owing to its interesting plot and star cast. For the uninformed, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani).

The makers of the show have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as they introduce unexpected twists and turns in this fantasy drama. The viewers can expect more interesting content in the forthcoming episodes of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. In tonight’s episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Veer kidnaps Esha and Mehak and brings them to the cave to free Kavya. Compelled by Veer, Cherry forces Nani, who opens the cave door to perform the ritual. On the other hand, Armaan is hanging by a thread against the mighty Bison. It will be intriguing to see if will Armaan can save himself and Esha or not.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was shot in Uttarakhand, and some parts of the show were also shot at picturesque locations such as Dehradun and Mussoorie. Along with this, a few sequences were also shot at the famous Forest Research Institute of India.

Along with Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem Shaikh, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles, who are also said to play fictional characters. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal airs from Monday to Wednesday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Voot.