Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's Karan Kundrra looks dapper as Veer in new PICS; Fans praise his stylish look

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan's social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. He is often seen endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, and much more, which keeps his fans updated about his life.

Today, Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle and shared several pictures on his Instagram handle. In these photos, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor looks dapper in ripped denim jeans and a jacket. He looks handsome as he strikes a pose for the pictures. Sharing these photos, the actor captioned, "thank you for the love." Fans and friends have flooded the comment section and have praised the actor and his role as Veer.

Take a look at his PICS here-

Karan Kundrra's career:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he was featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now gearing up for his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

About Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in a fictional thriller show titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama is all set to showcase a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale. Ishq Mein Ghayal can be watched on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards.