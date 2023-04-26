Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's Reem Shaikh is dating Shagun Pandey? PICS say so

Popular actress Reem Shaikh is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The star has a massive fan following, owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. Speaking about her personal life, the actress has never shied away from sharing details about her love life with her fans. Now her recent pictures with actor Shagun Pandey have become the talk of the town.

Reem Shaikh is dating Shagun Pandey?

For the uninformed, Reem Shaikh had re-shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle with Shagun Pandey. These pictures were clicked while Reem celebrated Eid with Shagun and others. Sharing a glimpse of it, Shagun took to his social media handle and shared a few snaps. In these photos, Shagun and Reem were seen hugging and holding hands. As soon as these snaps were shared, fans started speculating that the two have been dating. In the comment section of this post, one fan wrote, "You guys made for each other," while the other user wrote, "Oye hoyee cutest duo together."

Take a look at his post here-

Reem Shaikh talks about being cheated:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Reem had spilled beans about it, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress had shared, "I'm still waiting for that one guy, who I will eventually marry. I want that one relationship and that one guy with whom I can spend my entire life. I'm very old school when it comes to romance and love, so I haven't been in a relationship as such. But as we call 'situationship' nowadays, I have been in those, and in that situationship also I have been cheated."

Reem Shaikh's professional life:

Reem Shaikh has been a part of numerous shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. At present, Reem is seen playing the role of Eisha in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Along with Reem Shaikh, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama premiered on February 13 and airs Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM on Colors.

