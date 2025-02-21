'Tere pe case lag rakha hai' yells Prince Narula in FIGHT with Elvish Yadav, latter calls him 'snaap'; MTV Roadies XX PROMO

MTV Roadies uploaded a new promo of MTV Roadies XX on their official Instagram account. This promo gives a glimpse of the tasks, entertainment, fights, intense situations, and more that the audience can expect from the forthcoming episodes of the adventure reality show. A massive fight between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula can also be seen, where both charge at each other and threaten to hit one another.

In the recently shared promo of MTV Roadies XX , the contestants can be seen performing gruesome stunts, taking on daredevil challenges to prove their caliber, and giving their best to win the task. Before the promo ends, a heated argument between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav unfolds. Elvish firmly tells Prince, "Sambhal lo apna time bhai" (Take care of your time, brother).

Prince Narula responds, "Sambhala hua hai bhai" (I have taken care of it). Elvish replies, "Humara toh chal raha hai" (My time is still going on). Prince fires back, saying, "Humara bhi 10 saal se chalta hi aa raha hai" (My time has been going on for 10 years). Elvish retorts, "Tumhara kuch nahi chal raha" (Nothing is going on for you).

Elvish then says, "Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain" (There are cases against snakes like you). Prince responds, "Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi" (There are cases against snakes like you, not me).

Their argument escalates as they charge at each other. Elvish Yadav says, "Repte denge na" (I will slap you). Prince replies, "Tu tere repte bata, mai aise repte dunga tujhe samajh nahi aayega" (You show me your slap, and I will slap you so hard that you won’t understand).

Watch Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's fight on MTV Roadies XX here-

As the promo starts, it is also seen that the performers get injured. The gang leaders can be seen cheering their favorites and motivating them. In a short glimpse, it can be seen that Prince Narula indicates his gang member to push his opponent during the task. After Prince's gang member follows his instructions, Neha Dhupia calls him out. All gang members also get into an argument over votes, loyalty, commitment and more.

While some verbally abuse each other, a few others get physically violent. The argument also occurs on the battlefield amid the task and Prince Narula interrupts to stop it. From Rannvijay Singha testing the IQ level of the contestant to the participants giving their best to perform the challenges, the episodes are just going to be unmissable.

Later, Rannvijay can be seen announcing that a single vote against the participants can send them home. Furious Rhea questions gang members for waiting for votes from other gangs. The participants also argue during this process.

On the other hand, Harsh Arora reveals Elvish Yadav told him that the latter won't double-cross him. Elvish tells him that the promise was made three years ago. Harsh argues and reminds Elvish that a promise is a promise. He yells saying even he can raise his voice and go against him in future. Elvish, meanwhile, mentions that he can betray. Neha can also be seen schooling the contestants.

Meanwhile, a contestant decides to leave. After this, a physical argument is seen, leaving Neha Dhupia in tears along with a few contestants. Later Rannvijay can be seen discussing with the gang leaders about the strategy. Neha and Rhea Chakraborty get into an argument whereas the latter accuses Neha of stealing the screen time. As the drama continues, it will be interesting to see which gang emerges strong.

MTV Roadies XX fresh episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.