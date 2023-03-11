Tere Pyaar Mein fever grips Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab, actors groove to the trending song; WATCH VIDEO

Woh Toh Hai Albela has been entertaining the audience since it started airing on TV in March last year. It is the official adaptation of the Tamil show Eeramana Rojave. The show casts the pair of Shaheer Sheikh as Krishna "Kanha" Choudhary and Hiba Nawab as Sayuri Sharma Choudhary. The duo is loved by the fans. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show is enjoyed by the audience as it has an interesting plot. A few weeks back, the pair dropped a video of grooving together on the sets of the show. Fans loved the chemistry between the two and their flawless moves. Recently, Hiba treated fans to another video of the pair dancing and having a good time.

In the video shared by Hiba, the actors can be seen walking on the road before starting to groove to the trending song Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkad. With perfectly synchronized moves, the video has won the hearts of the fans. Shaheer looks dashing in a casual striped shirt with black denims. Hiba is seen in a black and grey saree. Their industry friends commented on the video. Fans left no stone unturned to shower the pair with love. One wrote, “#kriSa reels are always a treat to watch,” while another wrote, “We are enjoying this KriSa reels daily.” Some fans also wrote that the chemistry between the two is very natural.

Watch the video here:

About the show

Woh To Hai Albelaa airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. and streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The family drama has a stellar cast and is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and marks Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration with Rajan after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Hiba Nawab work front

The actress has been featured in several TV shows as a child artist. Hiba made her debut as an adult actor in Crazy Stupid Ishq. Several hit TV shows saw special appearances by the actress including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kumkum Bhagya, among others.

