Teri Meri Dooriyaann PROMO: Saheba ruins Rumi's plan, runs to find Angad; Watch

Teri Meri Doriyaann has caught the attention of fans with its unique story. Angad and Saheba's love story took a drastic turn when Rumi (Harsh Rajput) showed up. Rumi's character has caused turmoil in their love story and is now forcing Saheba to marry him. In the recent episode, we saw that Rumi has abducted Saheba and has kept her in a secluded place where nobody can find her. In the upcoming episode, Saheba has taken matters into her own hands. And, she runs away from Rumi.

Saheba injures Rumi and runs away to find Angad

In the upcoming episodes, we are about to see a major twist. In the promo, Angad is trying to get Saheba's location. He hides himself from people when he suddenly hears a police siren. He hides behind a wall and finds a wanted poster of himself. He is confused to see his poster in a remote village.

On the other hand, Rumi and Saheba are about to take the pheras but she stops. Rumi asks her why did she stop. Rumi tells Saheba he is willing to carry her in his arms and complete the ceremony after she stops. He continues addressing Saheba as Natasha and she finally breaks the silence. Saheba tells Rumi his intentions to marry her will never be fulfilled.

Here take a look-

Saheba tells Rumi that despite she is Angad's wife, he forcing her to marry her. She picks a log and hits Rumi with that. He burns his face. Saheba runs away from the place to find Angad. Will she find Angad?

Teri Meri Dooriyaann- Story till now

Previously on Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Saheba tries at all costs to escape from Rumi's clutches. While Sahiba is trying to get far, the alarm clock rings. Rumi becomes alert and runs towards her. He tells her that her attempt to escape was wrong. Saheba warns him to stay away from her. He shoots her in the leg and she falls, leaving her leg bleeding. He even shoots her leg to feel her pain, then forcibly picks her up and carries her back to the destroyed plane.

Sahiba remembers how she misbehaved with Angad and compared him with Rumi and feels guilty. Will their love story end? Will Angad be able to find Saheba?

Meanwhile, the show Teri Meri Doriyaann airs from Monday to Friday at 7 PM on Star Plus and is also available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

