Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijandra Kumaria takes break from social media

Vijayendra Kumari is a popular name in the television industry. The actor was seen in many daily soaps like Mohse Chhal Keya Jaaye, Teri Meri Doriyaann, and Aapki Nazoon Ne Samjha. The actor was applauded for his performance in Mohse Chhal Keya Jaaye for his negative character and gathered a huge fan following. The actor is currently seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann and the show has gone through a massive twist. The actor recently announced a break from the social media page.

Vijayendra Kumaria takes time off from social media

Television actor Vijayendra Kumaria recently posted a post on his Instagram handle telling his fans about his hiatus from social media.

The actor posted that he is taking some time off from his social media and asked his fans to be patient as he is going to return soon. After the actor announced his time off from social media fans have been curious to know what the actor is up to. Many presume that due to the shooting schedules, the actor needs some time off to focus on his track and the trajectory of the story since Harsh Rajput entered the Teri Meri Doriyaann as Rumi, who will bring chaos in Angad and Sahiba's life.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Plot

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the lives of its central characters, Sahiba and Angad. Sahiba, a strong-willed and independent young woman, is determined to follow her dreams and make a name for herself in the world of music. On the other hand, Angad, a charming and talented musician, crosses paths with Sahiba, leading to an encounter that changes their lives forever. Along with Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Prachi Hada and others in pivotal roles.

