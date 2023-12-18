Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba finally meet; decide to stay strong together against the test of time

Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Yash and Megha are successful in getting the Brars trapped. Angad has been arrested as he posed as Sunny Sood for a party, confirming his identity to the police. However, Angad posed as Sood only to catch a hold of the imposter and get more details about it.

Sahiba sneaks out to meet Angad at the police station

In Teri Meri Doriyaann, Megha made sure that no one could meet Angad. She also forces him to sign the confession letter that proclaims him to be Sunny Sood. However, Angad kept his guards high and refused to give in despite third-degree torture. Sahiba is determined to meet Angad and she disguises herself as a tea seller at the police station and enters the same to meet Angad.

Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) gets taken aback seeing Angad's wounds and scars. She cries seeing his state and expresses concern while Angad tells her that she shouldn't take such a huge risk to enter the police station or she might face consequences.

Have a look at the recent video of Teri Meri Doriyaann

Advertisement

Sahiba further tells Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) that she doesn't care about herself and just wants to see him once. Sahiba promises Angad to get him out of police custody as soon as possible. They discuss Yash uncle's conspiracy and how Brar's family is taken over by his goodness and is unable to see his evil side.

Furthermore, Angad asks Sahiba to get details about Mahima as she can be the one leading them to win the court battle. He tells her that Mahima is a soft target and is scared by Police and court matters. He suggests her to find her and make her appear in the court as a witness.

Seerat helps Sahiba reveal Garry's whereabouts

Seerat apologizes to Sahiba for not telling the truth in front of the Brar family as she was scared of the repercussions. Sahiba asks Seerat about Mahima and Garry's whereabouts. Seerat recalls seeing a location pop-up on Angad's laptop and tells Sahiba that Mahima and Garry can be hiding at the same spot.

Sahiba gets determined to catch hold of Mahima and Garry and get Angad out on bail.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba to grow closer as they decide to go on a vacay?