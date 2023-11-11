Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba to grow closer as they decide to go on a vacay?

Teri Meri Doriyaann will treat its fans with some major drama in the upcoming episodes. The show will see the lead actors Vijayendra Kumeria who sports the role of Angad and Himanshi Parashar who is seen as Sahiba, are trying to sort out their differences. Angad also surprises his family by telling them that he is taking Sahiba along with him on a business trip to Mumbai.

Angad begins instilling his feelings for Sahiba

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus posted a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann. It begins with Angad announcing that he is going on a business trip to Mumbai. On hearing this news, everyone in the family including Sahiba expresses their concern as Angad is still recovering from the wounds he got while saving Sahiba from Rumi. They opine that he should abstain from traveling as his health condition is not fine.

However, Angad is adamant that he will go to Mumbai as the trip is important for the expansion of his business. He also informs everybody that Sahiba will be accompanying him. In this way, he would be able to concentrate on his work and not worry about Sahiba’s safety all the time. Angad's announcement surprises Sahiba and leaves his mother angry. She says that the girl who has always created a mess for him shouldn’t go with him to further increase his problems. But Angad’s father jumps in and says that if Sahiba goes with his son, they would also be at peace as someone will be there to take care of Angad.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann premiered on Star Plus on 4 January 2023. The story of the show follows three Brar brothers whose fate is intertwined with three ‘Monga’ sisters. Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijayendra Kumeria (as Angad), Himanshi Parashar (as Sahiba), Tushar Dhembla (as Garry), Roopam Sharma (as Seerat), Jatin Arora (as Veer) and Prachi Hada (as Keerat) in lead roles.

The show has been gaining a lot of attraction from TV lovers for its interesting tracks and plot twists. Recently, Teri Meri Doriyaann has secured second place in the TRP charts.

