Teri Meri Doriyaann has been impressing audiences ever since it premiered in January 2023. The show struck the right chord with the audience and kept them engaged through its intriguing storyline. Starring Vijayendra Kumeria (who essays Angad) and Himanshi Parashar (who essays Sahiba), the show has seen several twists and turns so far that grabbed eyeballs.

Yesterday (May 13), the Teri Meri Doriyaann team rejoiced as the show completed 500 episodes. Showing a glimpse of their unique celebration, Vijayendra Kumeria shared a video on his social media.

Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 500 episodes:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijayendra Kumeria shared an interesting reel where he, Himanshi Parashar and the team of Teri Meri Doriyaann cheered as the show finished 500 episodes. Sharing this video with his fans, the actor wrote, "We completed 500 episodes with the Grace of God, Love from our Fans and Hard work of our whole #Tmd team. We’ll keep working hard… and you keep loving us…. together we’ll cross bigger milestones. #tmd #sahan P.s : Missed the cast and crew members, who were not shooting today."

Several actors like Karan Sharma, Meera Deosthale, and a few others wished Teri Meri Doriyaann on this triumph.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Recently, Teri Meri Doriyaann took a five-year leap and Yogendra Vikram Singh stepped in to play a pivotal role of Diljeet. After Sahiba's separation from Angad, Diljeet supports her and takes care of her and her son, Akeer. Angad later learns about his son Akeer and wants him to stay in Brar Mansion with him. Meanwhile, Dijeet didn't like Angad separating him from Akeer.

In the latest episode, Dijeet gave an ultimatum to Angad to choose between Sahiba and Akeer. He told him that only one can stay with him. While the show promises several twists, it will be interesting to see whether Angad and Sahiba's bond will evolve with time or not.

Starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles, the show also Yogendra Vikram Singh, Tushar Dhembla, Tripti Sharma, Anita Kulkarni and many others in pivotal roles. Premiered on January 4, 2023, Teri Meri Doriyaann is an official adaptation of the Bengali show Gaatchora. The storyline revolves around the complex relationships of six main characters.

