Teri Meri Doriyaann: Himanshi Parashar bids adieu to Sahiba as she introduces new character Gurnoor; 'When i got to know...'

Teri Meri Doriyaann is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. While fans rejoiced with the news of bad guy Diljeet's exit from the show, as they awaited Sahiba and Angad's long-due reunion, they got a shocker. The makers planned to kill the character of Sahiba and bring her lookalike into Angad's life. The previous episode of the show was high on emotions with Sahiba breathing her last in Angad's arms.

As Sahiba died, actress Himanshi Parashar took to social media and shared her thoughts on bidding adieu to the lovely character.

Himanshi Parashar's emotional goodbye to Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Sahiba has been a one-of-a-kind character and has many layers. Himanshi Parashar, who played the character took to her Instagram and shared her thoughts on letting go of the character that was so close to her heart. In a long emotional post, Parashar mentioned how she has always looked up to Sahiba and loved her qualities.

She wrote, "When i got to know that Sahiba is dying in the show, since that day i felt heavy in my heart as if i’m losing someone really close."

Take a look at Himanshi Parashar's farewell message as Teri Meri Doriyaann's Sahiba:

In the post, Parashar also added that her last scene with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) in the hospital was her favorite. She wrote, "My last scene as Sahiba with Angad @vijayendrakumeria in the hospital will ALWAYS be the Most Favorite scene for me as an actor. That scene (heart emoji)."

Advertisement

Himanshi Parashar urged fans to shower love to her new character

As Sahiba fades out, the makers re-introduced Himanshi Parashar as Gurnoor, who is poles apart from Sahiba. In the long post, Parashar also urged all the fans of the show to continue with their love for Teri Meri Doriyaann and give Gurnoor the same love that they gave to Sahiba.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Parashar opens up about character Sahiba's death; expresses dipping TRP is 'disheartening'