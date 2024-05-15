Teri Meri Doriyaann is right now garnering more attention from the viewers. The show has taken an intriguing turn. Angad and Sahiba, who parted ways six years back due to a misunderstanding, are now slowly reuniting for their son, Akeer. They are struggling to get their child back from Diljeet.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and Yogendra Vikram Singh as Angad, Sahiba, and Diljeet respectively.

Angad challenges Diljeet

As per the latest promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann posted on the official Instagram handle of StarPlus, Angad ends up at Diljeet’s house in search of Akeer. However, Diljeet calls the cops and asks them to warn Angad against invading his space in the future.

The teaser begins with the police questioning Angad about how he is sure that his son is the same as Diljeet’s son. Angad, who doesn’t have any evidence, falls short of answering the cops. The police then ask Diljeet what action he wants to take against Angad. Diljeet acts nice in front of them. He tells the cops to just warn Angad and leave him.

Angad gets furious at Diljeet and keeps on asking him about Akeer. Diljeet says that he will now realize what it feels like to be under police custody. He recalls how Angad and his mother made him go through the same situation in the past. In a fit of anger, Angad grabs Diljeet by his collar and claims that he will make Diljeet lose in his own game.

The caption of the promo reads, “Diljeet ki saazish ne chaaro taraf se gher liya hai Angad ko. Aakhir Angad kaise khud ko aur apne parivaar ko bacha paayega Diljeet ke jaal se? (Diljeet’s conspiracy has surrounded Anags from all four sides. How will Angad be able to save himself and his family from Diljeet’s trap?)”

Here’s the recent promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann explores the intertwining tale of the Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It is set against a Punjabi backdrop and features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Thakur, and Gauri Tonk among others in key roles.

The drama series is produced under the auspices of Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

