Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Police is chasing Angad; Will he be able to save Saheba?

The popular television show Teri Meri Doriyaann is going through a roller coaster of incidents. Saheba is in captive of Rumi and Angad is desperately looking for his wife Saheba. The police are chasing Angad and it's a race against time to stop Rumi from his evil intentions. In the upcoming episode, Saheba escapes from Rumi. She is desperately looking for a path outside the jungle while Rumi is following her. Angad is running from the cops and is about to reach Rumi's location.

Angad escapes from police; Saheba ties up Rumi

In the promo we saw, Rumi is searching for Saheba in the jungle. Saheba has kept a trap to catch Rumi into it. Rumi tries to talk to her and tells her to marry him. The minute he steps on the trap, she grabs him ties his hands and feet with the rope, and runs away. Rumi keeps shouting to release him. On the other hand, Angad is being chased by the police. He somehow creates a diversion and escapes. Rumi somehow unties himself and again looks for Saheba. He warns her that if she will marry him, he will have to kill her.

Will Angad reach on time? Will Saheba and Angad finally meet?

Previously on Teri Meri Doriyaann, Rumi and Saheba are about to take the phrase but she stops. Rumi asks why he stopped. Rumi tells Saheba that he is ready to carry her in his arms and complete the ceremony when she is ready. He continues to address Saheba as Natasha and she finally breaks the silence. Saheba tells Rumi that his intentions of marrying her will never come true. Saheba tells Rumi that even though he is Angad's wife, he is forcing her to marry her. She takes a tree trunk and hits Rumi with it. His face is burning. Saheba escapes from there to find Angad.

