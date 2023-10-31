Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Saheba and Angad finally meet; Rumi gets arrested

The popular television show Teri Meri Doriyaann has finally found a happy ending. With Saheba captive of Rumi, Angad is desperately looking for his wife Saheba. Rumi is forcing Saheba to marry her. Saheba runs from Rumi but is caught. In the upcoming episode, we will see Angad reach the place and save Saheba from Rumi.

In the upcoming episode promo, Saheba and Angad finally meet and hug each other. Rumi is injured very badly but still wants to marry Saheba.

Rumi puts a gun in front of Saheba; Will Angad save her?

The promo shows, that Angad finally reaches Rumi's location and finds Saheba. Both see each other and embrace. They both ask for forgiveness from each other and promise not to leave each other's side no matter what happens. Rumi sees this and says that after the phrase, Natasha (Saheba) will be his.

Angad tosses him on the ground and says that Saheba is already married to him. He says that he has taken vows to protect her in front of god. He will not spare Rumi. In the meantime, police arrive and arrest Rumi. Rumi dodges an officer and takes out his gun. He points at Saheba and is about to shoot. Is this the end of Saheba and Angad's love story?

Previously on Teri Meri Doriyaann, Rumi is searching for Saheba in the jungle. Saheba has kept a trap to catch Rumi into it. Rumi tries to talk to her and tells her to marry him. The minute he steps on the trap, she grabs him ties his hands and feet with the rope, and runs away. Rumi keeps shouting to release him.

On the other hand, Angad is being chased by the police. He somehow creates a diversion and escapes. Rumi somehow unties himself and again looks for Saheba. He warns her that if she will marry him, he will have to kill her.

