Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Saiba tries to impress Angad; is it him or his doppelganger Sunny Sood?

Teri Meri Doriyaann, starring Vijayendra Kumeria (Angad) and Himanshi Parashar (Sahiba) in lead roles has been the audience's favorite show since its premiere. Now, the makers are all set to introduce a new twist in the show that will keep the audiences hooked throughout. The makers will introduce the main character Angad's doppelganger, adding more drama to the ongoing plot.

Teri Meri Doriyaann new promo:

Just a few minutes ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann on its official Instagram handle. In this new promo, we see Saiba trying to win Angad's love back and apologising to him in every possible way. Amidst this, a man addresses Angad as Sunny Sood and Angad is shocked to hear it. While Sahiba's effort to convince Angad continues, another businessman calls Angad as Sunny Sood.

Towards the end of the promo when Sahiba proposes to Angad, a woman arrives and addresses Angad as Sunny Sood. This woman then blames Angad for leaving her after engagement and romancing with another woman. Confused Sahiba asks Angad why everyone is calling him Sunny Sood.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kya Angad ka hai ye naya roop? Aakhir kaun hai ye Sunny Sood? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #TeriMeriDoriyaann, iss Guruvaar aur Shukravaar se, shaam 7 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Recently, Harsh Rajput's character Rumi caused trouble in Sahiba and Angad's life. Rumi was seen as a possessive lover who wanted to marry Sahiba. He kidnapped Sahiba to get married to her. However, Angad leaves no stone unturned to save Sahiba and she elopes from Rumi's trap and reunites with Angad.

More about Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann started airing on January 4, 2023, has gained a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for its engaging plot and well-defined characters. In the show, Vijayendra Kumeria essays the role of Angad Brar whereas Himanshi plays the role of Sahiba. Their on-screen chemistry is immensely loved by the fans. Along with Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also stars Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, Prachi Hada and others in pivotal roles.

