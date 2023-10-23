Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Will Angad stop Rumi from forcefully marrying Saheba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann has grabbed fans' attention with its unique story. The love story of Angad and Saheba took a drastic turn when Rumi (Harsh Rajput) made an entry. The character of Rumi has brought a storm in their love story and now he is forcing himself to Saheba to marry her. He has abducted her and is in the middle of a jungle. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Angad crosses all the paths to save Saheba from Rumi.

The promo gives a sneak peek into the coming week about how Angad finds Rumi and Saheba before he marries her.

Rumi forcefully marries Saheba; Will Angad stop them?

In the promo, we see that Saheba calls Angad to save her. As she turns Rumi sees her and tells her that nobody will come here. Saheba tells her that her Angad will come to rescue her. On Instagram, the makers shared the promo video and captioned it as, "Angad dhoondne nikla hai apni Sahiba ko! Kya wo usey waqt rehte dhoond paayega? (Angad has set out to find his wife! Will he be able to find it in that time?)"

Angad fights the goons and reaches to rescue Saheba. He sees Rumi is forcing Saheba to marry him. Will he be able to stop Rumi? This week is going to be intense and fans are excited to know what will happen next, so do not miss tonight's episode.

In the previous episode, Sahiba tries to escape from Rumi's clutches at any cost. Rumi (Harsh Rajput) brings her favorite roasted mushrooms and says he overheard in the college canteen that she loves mushrooms. Sahiba tells him that she wants to go to the toilet. He tells her that it's the jungle and she can go anywhere she wants.

He frees her and asks her to not go far. She walks away without making a noise. The whole Brar family including Angad keep looking for Saheba in the village.

As Sahiba tries to go far, the alarm clock rings. Rumi becomes alert and runs towards her. He tells her how her attempt to escape was wrong. Sahiba warns him to stay away from her. He shoots her in the leg and she falls, with her leg bleeding. He even shoots her leg to feel her pain, then forcibly picks her up and carries her back to the destroyed plane. Sahiba remembers how she misbehaved with Angad and compared him with Rumi and feels guilty.

