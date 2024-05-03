Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler Alert: Sahiba plans to escape from jail; Will she be able to reunite with Akeer?

Teri Meri Doriyaann is about to get even more exciting with some intense drama unfolding in the upcoming episodes. As Angad finds out that Akeer is his son, he attempts to separate him from Sahiba, resulting in her being imprisoned. Nevertheless, Sahiba is determined to reunite with her child and won't back down.

The drama stars Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria as Sahiba and Angad. It recently underwent a leap of six-years.

Sahiba’s determination to retrieve Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann is going to witness an emotional turn in the tale. Angad makes the tough decision to separate Akeer from Sahiba after discovering that she hid their son from him for many years. Sahiba, who has been wrongly accused of kidnapping Akeer and is now in prison, realizes that Angad and Diljeet are no different. She promises herself that she will do whatever it takes to get Akeer back.

As the gripping drama continues, Akeer can't handle being away from his mother and becomes seriously sick. He is taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Sahiba devises a scheme to break free from jail. She fatefully lands in the same facility as Akeer by faking an illness. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look at the latest highlight from Teri Meri Doriyaann:

In the previous installments of the show, Sahiba gets stunned as police arrive in the hospital room and informs about her arrest. They state that Sahiba has been accused of kidnapping her own son along with Diljeet and for leveling false allegations on Brar family. Manbeer also reaches the scene and declares that Sahiba’s game is over. While Sahiba is in huge trouble, Angad remains unaware of her incarceration.

It would be interesting to watch if Sahiba will be able to win over Akeer’s custody or will she be forced to live with Angad once again for the sake of Akeer.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the intertwining tale of Brar brothers and Monga sisters. It is set against a Punjabi backdrop and features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada among others in crucial roles.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya and Adiraj’s romantic banter is back; fans rejoice