Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the few shows which has managed to consistently grab top spots in the ratings chart since it went on air. Recently, the makers introduced a brief leap to keep the audiences hooked on the drama.

The post-leap story of the show focuses on Angad and Sahiba’s separate lives. Sahiba, who hid her pregnancy from Angad before parting ways with him, started staying with Diljeet along with her son, Akeer. However, now Diljeet has begun considering himself as the father of Akeer and has snatched away Akeer from Angad and Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as Angad and Sahiba.

Angad and Sahiba decide to get back Akeer from Diljeet

The upcoming twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann unfolds the much-awaited reunion of Angad and Sahiba. Angad brings Akeer to Ludhiana. Sahiba follows him in search of Akeer and steps into the Brar mansion after five years to confront Angad. The two engage in a heated argument as Sahiba accuses Angad of taking away Akeer from him.

Angad, who is unaware of Sahiba's arrest, is shocked by her words. He is disappointed with his mother, Manbeer for framing Sahiba in a false case of abduction. Sahiba tells him about Manbeer's involvement in framing her.

On the other hand, Diljeet is keen on keeping Akeer with him. Angad and Sahiba try to stop Diljeet but he doesn’t listen to them. Angad even threatens to kill Diljeet, but Sahiba asks him to control his anger and not take any drastic steps.

This becomes a cause of worry for Angad and Sahiba. They decide to set aside their differences and come together for the sake of Akeer. Manbeer also allows Sahiba to stay with the Brar family.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

About Teri Meri Doriyaann

Set against a Punjabi backdrop, Teri Meri Doriyaann features Vijendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, and Prachi Hada among others in key roles.

The drama series is backed by Cockrow and Shaika Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 7 PM on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

