Teri Meri Doriyaann to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Unveiling shocking upcoming twists of your favorite shows

Indian TV shows have been a source of entertainment for a long time, and fans love the engaging twists and dramas that the show has to offer. Currently, several shows and their intriguing plotlines have kept the viewers glued to them for many years. Be it Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's larger-than-life weddings and shocking deaths to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's generation leap and engaging concepts, these shows and a few more others have hooked the audience for years, and audiences often wait for the shocking twists and turns of these shows.

Check out the upcoming twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann, starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles has been one of the most interesting and attention-grabbing daily soaps. The show, which premiered on January 4, 2023, recently ranked among the top 5 on the TRP chart owing to its engaging storyline. Speaking about the current storyline of Teri Meri Doriyaann, the unexpected death of Garry, shook the Brar family and Seerat to the core. After Garry's death, Seerat has been trying to break Saiba and Angad's relationship as she loves Angad. In the latest episode, it was seen that while Saiba was listening Seerat reminds Angad of when she was drunk and they both said I love you to each other. After listening to this, Saiba gets shocked and is hurt as she and Angad have started coming closer and have feelings for one another. Thus, Angad and Saiba are not talking to one another. It was also seen that Bebe had given the house's responsibility to Sahiba as she is a responsible person in the entire Brar family.

According to Teri Meri Doriyaann's upcoming twist, Sahiba plants a sweet peck on Angad’s cheek and tells her that their story has to come to an end now. Sahiba then takes her bags and leaves the room. As she reaches out, she gives the keys to Bebe and tells her that she cannot take the responsibility anymore and is leaving the house. When Bebe asks her why she is making such a decision, she tells her that she should ask this question to Angad. Will this be the end of Angad and Sahiba's love story? Or will Angad bring Sahiba back to Brar's mansion?

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in lead roles, has been entertaining the audience even after the generation leap. The show has been an audience's favorite daily soap ever since it premiered and its shocking twists and turns have hooked the audience. Speaking about the current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was seen that Isha was shot in Bhosale college by goons and Ishaan took her to the hospital and even donated his blood to her to save his life. On the other hand, it is seen that Savi finds the college report made by Isha and discovers the truth about Yahswant Rao. She blames the Bhosale family for shooting Isha and the cop calls Ishaan to the police station.

Now as per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Ishaan catches Savi while she attempts to secretly enter Bhosale's house at midnight. Ishaan spots her and calls the police to arrest her. Ishaan claims that she came to rob the documents. However, it might be seen that Ishaan tries to find the truth himself and will try to know what is really happening. It might also be seen that Isha goes into a coma and she will need her family beside her. Ishaan might bring Ishaa to his home and take care of her. Soon, Ishaan will learn the truth about Yashwant Rao and Surekha. It might be possible that the upcoming twist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will finally reunite Ishaan with his mother.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

For over a decade, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has held its audience in thrall with its captivating storyline. Despite cast changes and generational leaps, the show has consistently secured a spot in the top 5 on the TRP charts. Featuring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, it was recently seen that all get ready for the celebration of Dahi Handi. Meanwhile, Parth is really upset that Abhimanyu got the position of MD and he got his half of the property. But Abhimanyu is ready to give him the MD position. On the other side, little Roohi asks a question about why girls are not performing the dahi handi, but Akshara decides that this time she will also participate in the dahi handi.

According to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming twist, it will be seen that Akshara is waiting to perform dahi handi and Abhir gets stuck in the room where a short circuit happens. Once again Abhir's life is in danger and it will be interesting to see whether Akshara and Abhimanyu will save Abhir together or will Abhimanyu's life will be at risk while saving Abhir. Also, only Shifali knows Abhimanyu's condition. It will be interesting to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship grows and whether the Birla and Goenka's will know the truth about Abhmanyu's illness or not.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupaa has been one of the top-rated and most-loved shows on Indian Television screens. With its engaging plot and surprising twists, the show has captured a huge audience. Currently, the story revolves around Pakhi, who's facing domestic issues but isn't confronting Adhik due to his manipulation. Romil, Anupamaa, and others urge Pakhi to take a stand, but she remains firm in her decision. Meanwhile, it was also seen that Kavya just confessed to carrying Anirudh's child and not Vanra's. This leaves the Shah family upset and shocked and Baa denies accepting Kavya's baby. It was also seen that the entire Kapadia family lashed out at Romil for robbing the money that was kept at home. However, it was Adhik's plan to trap Romil so that he would get scolded. But Anupama comes to know that Adhik is the culprit and she supports Romil.

As per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, it will be seen that Adhik plans to take revenge on Anupama as he will kidnap Pakhi and blame it on Anupamaa. He knows that Anupamaa knows the truth that he Aand framed Romil in the robbery. On Raksha Bandhan's celebration, it will be seen that Pakhi will go missing and Adhik will blame Anupama for Pakhi's disappearance. He will tell everyone that Anupamaa brainwashed Pakhi to leave the house. He tells everyone that if anything happens to her then Anupama will have to be blamed.

