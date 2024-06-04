Teri Meri Doriyaann is set for a major change in the storyline of the show. Recently, the show ended the track of Sahiba's obsessive lover Diljeet's track and it witnessed the exit of actor Yogendra Vikram Singh who played the same character. Singh received a warm farewell celebration on the sets of the show. Now, Yogendra took to social media to share a parting message for the viewers.

Yogendra Vikram Singh's emotional post after exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann

After his exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yogendra Vikram Singh who played the character of Diljeet in the show took to social media and shared a video featuring fans' response to his exit and the bond that he shared with his onscreen son Akeer.

Along with the video, Singh wrote, "Hamari adhuri kahani…. Diljeet and Akeer bond.I know many of you are disappointed, but some times it is destined to end like this. Thank you so much for all the love."

Take a look at Yogendra Vikram Singh's farewell message for Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Yogendra Vikram Singh on his exit from Teri Meri Doriyaann

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yogendra opened up about his exit from the show and mentioned that due to a dip in the ratings, the makers introduced this twist. However, he mentioned enjoying playing the obsessive lover on the show and exploring a different shade character.

Advertisement

He mentioned being disappointed upon learning the news of his exit but appreciation from the crew made him feel content. The actor said, "I performed scene and the moment the director said cut, the crew gave me an applause and that moment I realized that even if the character is ending, I received appreciation from the makers; I won hearts and that's the ultimate achievement."

New twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Sahiba has been arrested for killing Diljeet and reports suggest that the upcoming track of the show will have a major twist with Sahiba's death. Yes, you read that right! Sahiba will die in the show leaving Angad distraught. However, actress Himanshi Parashar who plays the character of Sahiba in the show will be retained as she will re-enter the show in an all-new character.

Himanshi Parashar on the new twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Pinkvilla contacted Himanshi Parashar and asked her about the media reports of Sahiba's death in the show. Speaking exclusively to us, Parashar mentioned that she had no official confirmation on the same, meanwhile, she is awaiting more clarity on the upcoming twist in the show.

Advertisement

When asked about the show's dipping TRPs, Himanshi said it was disheartening and demotivating. However, she stated that she has immense faith in the makers of the show and the audience who've been with the show since the beginning. Parashar also pointed out that as actors, they don't have a lot of say in the story of the show.

She said, "Maybe viewers didn't like the recent track but makers are working on it and the writers are underway in writing something exciting that viewers might like."

Himanshi also added that fans are keen on seeing #SahAn (Sahiba-Angad) together and even when the show isn't delivering great TRPs, fans send them #SahAn's edited clips, reassuring their love for the couple.

Teri Meri Doriyaann also features actors like Vijayendra Kumeria, Gauri Tonk, and Lubna Azim among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyaann's Yogendra Vikram Singh on his exit; 'I was disappointed, but...'