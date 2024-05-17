Kapil Sharma needs no introduction as he is one of the big names in the world of comedy. The comedian has been running a show under his name for more than a decade. Currently, his latest venture The Great Indian Kapil Show, went on air on Netflix (OTT channel) and is telecasted in 193 countries in different languages. The journey of Kapil from television to an international platform has been a rollercoaster ride since the show has been receiving criticism from fans due to the stagnant concept.

However, the host has recently uploaded a fun-filled video on his Instagram handle, from a Punjabi party that he attended. Therefore he called the vibe of the bash ‘normal Punjabi party,’ as a Bigg Boss 15 contestant sang a song.

Kapil Sharma calls the party ‘normal’ ft. Bigg Boss 15 contestant

Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma dropped a video from a fun party with a Punjabi gathering, where the Bigg Boss 15’s contestant and Punjabi singer Afsana Khan was seen performing with Jazim Sharma.

However, The Great Indian Kapil Show host called it a normal Punjabi party, which turned the heads of the viewers. Shedding more light on it, his caption on the video described the vibe of the party, as he wrote, "A normal Punjabi party n these two wonderful artists made it very special, love you both @itsafsanakhan n @jazimsharma."

The gathering was so energetic that it gave a glimpse of what a true Punjabi party looks like.

Responding to the post Jazim wrote, “It was a memorable evening @kapilsharma bhaji. Stay blessed, healthy & musical always. Lots of love & respect.”

Fans’s reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. As the users wrote, “WoW super kapil sir.” Another user wrote, “Stay calm and enjoy life.” The next user expressed, “I felt very happy watching this video.”

The soulful performance and the vibe of the video captured the hearts of the audience.

More about Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma started the journey of his career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he emerged as a winner, which marked the start of his career. He stated that he came to Mumbai to become a singer initially but fate has decided something else for the comedian.

He participated in Sony's Comedy Circus and went on to win six seasons of the show. In 2013, Kapil launched his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show, and now The Great Indian Kapil Show.

However, he also hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

