‘Thank you for all the love…’: Kapil Sharma grateful to Dubai fans

Comedian Kapil Sharma has become one of the biggest names in the television industry. He is currently enjoying the best time of his career, performing back-to-back houseful shows as part of The Kapil Sharma Show's US tour. This famous comedian entertains the live audience with his acting and singing skills. Recently, Kapil shared an interesting video with an impromptu rendition of the classic song Main Hoon Don from his show.

Kapil Sharma shows gratitude to people in Dubai

Kapil Sharma posted a post on his social media handle. he captioned it, "Thank you for all the love Dubai ".

Have a look:

In his post, a huge crowd gathered on his show and it looked like everybody seemed to enjoy themselves. Some of his fans posted comments on his post. A fan commented, "Rocking." Another fan noted, "Kapil Bhai sabka Dil jit lete ho."(he wins everybody's heart) A fan wrote, "Comedy king ." Another fan said, "Bohat acha laga mil kar, Kapil."(it was nice meeting you)

Today comedian was seen with actress Pooja Hedge in her story. Pooja asks Kapil, "Kapil, aap toh har jagah present ho yaar...kabhi Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, all in one day...aapka secret kya hai??" (Kapil you are present at all places at the same time.. whats your secret?) Kapil replies, "Pooja tumhe kaam nahi hai koi dooja...Mujhe stalk karne ke alawa... Let me clear one thing guys mai real kapil sharma yaha hu..shoot kar raha hu...Baaki sab I don't know what is happening..." (Pooja stop stalking me. The real Kapil Sharma that's me is shooting her right now rest I don't know). She also added the hashtag #KapilSpotted.

Kapil Sharma on the work front

Apart from his famous show, Kapil did movies like Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato. His movie Zwigato was premiered in Busan's International Film Festival. He also hosted the Filmfare awards with Karan Johar and also released a music video with Guru Randhawa.

