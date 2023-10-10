Thank You For Coming actress Shehnaaz Gill is back on her feet after food infection; PICS

The talented actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently receiving a lot of praise for her genuine personality and her involvement in major projects. She is notably a part of the popular women-centric film, Thank You For Coming, which is garnering significant fan appreciation. However, her moment of triumph was disrupted when she fell ill while basking in the success of her latest movie. She had to be hospitalized but was fortunately discharged just a few hours ago. She is now back on her feet and recovering.

Shehnaaz Gill has been discharged from the hospital, take a look:

The stunning actress Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up to her fans about consuming something that led to a severe stomach infection, necessitating her admission to a hospital in Mumbai. However, amidst the gloomy situation, there is a silver lining for Shehnaaz's fans, as she has now been discharged from the hospital and is back on her feet.

Take a look at the post here:

Not long ago, Shehnaaz Gill was seen exiting Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, clad in a modest yet reassuring outfit. Adhering to safety measures, she donned a mask while patiently pausing for a moment before proceeding towards her awaiting car. Her departure from the hospital suggests a positive turn in her health, providing relief to her well-wishing fans who have been following her recovery closely.

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized:

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill went live on her Instagram account to update her fans on her health. She candidly spoke about her recent health struggles, revealing that she had fallen ill due to consuming a sandwich that led to a food infection.

Shehnaaz Gill’s work front:

Shehnaaz Gill kickstarted her career by featuring in Punjabi movies and music albums. However, her breakthrough moment came when she participated in Bigg Boss Season 13, where she achieved the position of second runner-up and gained immense popularity.

She has more recently been seen in the movie Thank You for Coming, sharing the screen with the stunning actress Bhumi Pednekar, the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor, and the talented Karan Kundrra.

