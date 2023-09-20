Thank You For Coming: Krystle Dsouza, Anita Hassanandani, Ektaa Kapoor and others groove to 'Hanji'

Ektaa Kapoor is known as the TV czarina. She has produced many popular television shows including Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Kasauti Zindagi Kay among many others. The producer made the TV industry boom and gave the showbiz world many talented actors. After a successful stint in the small screen world, the producer ventured into the big screens and produced movies too. Her recent release Dream Girl 2 is getting accolades from the viewers. She is all set for the release of her upcoming chick flick Thank You For Coming, co-produced by Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Well, all the big screen projects of Ektaa Kapoor are highly promoted by her friends and the cast of her current shows. Ektaa's close friends circle also consists of popular actresses who were a part of her renowned shows. While her girl gang had a get-together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, they made it a point to make an interesting reel to promote their friend's new project. Krystle Dsouza, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, and Charu Mehru grooved to the beats of a popular song from Thank You For Coming titled Hanji.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is the ultimate chick flick. The story revolves around a group of five friends and their personal lives. The project stars popular actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra among others. The movie is directed by Karan Boolani who's Rhea Kapoor's husband. While there's a lot of romance and friendship involved in the movie, the music of the same is also applause-worthy.

Ektaa Kapoor's daily soaps

While Ektaa has ventured into films, her journey in the TV industry is still going quite strong. She currently produces shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi for different channels on the small screen.

