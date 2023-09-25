Thank You For Coming's Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Desi Wines in desi style; VIDEO's end will surely crack you up

Shehnaaz Gill is riding high on the success of delivering back-to-back performances in top-notch films. From playing a pivotal role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and starring as a parallel lead in Thank You For Coming, the actress is continuously impressing fans with her performance. Now, Shehnaaz is now on a promotional spree as she is gearing up for her forthcoming film. The diva has been constantly dropping pictures and videos on her social media and treating fans with her promotional looks and reels.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Desi Wines

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this clip, we can see the Thank You For Coming actress dancing with a lot of energy to the song Desi Wines from the movie. Shehnaaz looks incredibly pretty in a beautiful bandhani-printed pink ethnic suit. Her top has shiny golden embroidery, and her pants also have golden work at the bottom. The dupatta she's wearing with her outfit is fancy, with a full bandhani pattern and golden embroidery.

Shehnaaz sported subtle makeup and styled her hair into a sleek bun. She looked ethereal as she grooved to Desi Wines. While dancing, Shehnaaz fell down and burst into laughter and it is seen towards the end of the video. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "don’t miss the end (laughing emoticon)."

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival as her upcoming film Thank You For Coming premiered at the film festival. She recently returned to the city and was seen attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Read details about the cast, release date, and makers

Helmed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming has an impressive ensemble case consisting of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia amongst others. Jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Thank You For Coming is set for theatrical worldwide release on October 6, 2023.

