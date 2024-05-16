‘Thank you legend’: Aly Goni drops heartfelt message to Sunil Chhetri as Indian football team captain announces retirement

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football today. A sports enthusiast, actor Aly Goni reacted to the news.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on May 16, 2024  |  01:56 PM IST |  246
Aly Goni-Sunil Chhetri
Aly Goni reacts to Sunil Chhetri's retirement news (PC: Respective personalities' Instagram)

In the early hours of May 16, Indian football team captain, Sunil Chhetri took to social media to announce his retirement from international football. He will play one last match, the World Cup qualification game against Kuwait on June 6 before he hangs his boots. As soon as he announced his decision, his comments section was flooded with messages from fellow footballers, cricketers, and other celebrities.

Sports enthusiast and actor Aly Goni also reacted to the news of Sunil Chhetri’s retirement. Read on to know what he has to say.

Aly Goni reacts to news of Sunil Chhetri’s retirement

An avid sports enthusiast, Aly Goni shared the video of Sunil Chhetri’s announcement of retirement on social media. Along with the video, he wrote, “Thank you legend (red heart emoji)”

Check out Aly Goni’s post here:

Aly Goni's post for Sunil Chhetri

Besides Aly Goni, many footballers and cricketers also reacted to the video. Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wrote, “Never wanted to see this happen, i wish I could do something to change your mind but i also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your International career on the 6th of June the way you deserve. My Captain.”

Actor Siddharth wrote, “Much love Sunil. Have a happy and strong last show. Full power man.” Virat Kohli commented, “My brother, proud.” Badminton player PV Sindhu also dropped a heartfelt message. 

Sunil Chhetri's decision to retire

In the video, Chhetri shared that his family was the first to know about his decision to retire and his wife got emotional hearing his decision. He also mentioned that it's not that he is tired of playing but it's he is following his instinct of retiring at this age.

On June 12, 2005, the 39-year-old striker scored his maiden goal for India and made his debut for his country against Pakistan. He has featured in 150 matches for the national team. 

Speaking of Aly Goni's love for sports, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor follows cricket and football ardently. Currently, he is busy watching the Indian Premier League and he also makes sure to share his thoughts about the matches with his fans on social media. 

Credits: Instagram
