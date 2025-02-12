'Thank you to evil step lady,' Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma publicly lashes at actress for scheduling next court date on her birthday

Rupali Ganguly, the actress popularly known for her role in Anupamaa found herself in a controversy last year. Her stepdaughter Esha Verma levelled some serious allegations against her which led to Ganguly taking the legal route. Currently, they are fighting against each other in court. Amid this, Esha Verma lashed out at the actress today on social media.

On February 12, Esha Verma took to her official Instagram handle and expressed how vexed she is as the next hearing date has coincided with her birthday. She has not tagged the Anupamaa actress in the post and called her ‘evil step lady’. In Esha Verma’s words, “TY to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah :* So generous, oh & hi thanks for monitoring me & violating social media policies for the last 4 months.”

Check out Esha Verma’s post below:

For the unversed, Sana Raees Khan, Rupali Ganguly’s lawyer recently disclosed that they got interim relief from the court in Rupali Ganguly's defamation case against Esha. For the uninformed, the interim relief ensures that false and damaging content is restrained across all platforms, reinforcing that the law protects individuals from targeted attacks on their reputations.

She also told us that the Anupamaa actress is not ready to do a settlement or one-on-one discussion wiith Verma in this case.

The controversy began when an old post by Esha Verma went viral on X, after which Ashwin Verma defended his wife, Rupali. Esha accused Rupali of stealing her mother's jewelry and physically abusing her mother, which left her with many traumatic experiences. She even shared several videos on her Instagram, expressing that she felt unsafe around both Rupali and Ashwin.

Esha Verma even accused her father, Ashwin, of abusive behavior and claimed that Rupali was involved in an affair with him. On November 11, the Anupamaa actress took legal action against her stepdaughter by filing a defamation lawsuit for Rs 50 crore, citing damage to her reputation.