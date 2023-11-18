'Thankyou for everything', Kapil Sharma posts heartwarming wish on wife Ginni Chatrath's birthday

Kapil Sharma is currently doing pretty well for himself, personally and professionally. The comedian and actor is a father of two and has an upcoming mega collaboration with a leading OTT platform.

Apart from doing phenomenal comedy and stage work, Kapil is also a great husband. The comedian took to Instagram and shared a beautiful wish for his wife Ginni Chatrath on social media.

Kapil Sharma's heartwarming wish for wife

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and posted a few loved-up pictures with wife Ginni Chatrath. In one of the pictures, Kapil and Ginni look engrossed in each others' gaze while in another the couple poses from their abroad trip. Along with the pictures, Kapil wrote, "Happy birthday @ginnichatrath thank you for everything

#love #happiness #blessings"

Have a look at Kapil Sharma's wish for Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding

After knowing each other for a long time, Kapil and Ginni decided to take the plunge on 12th December 2018. The wedding festivities took place in Jalandhar while the couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai for industry friends.

Celebs like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, tennis star Saina Nehwal, and several others. Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij attended the grand wedding.

Kapil Sharma's upcoming project

Kapil Sharma is set to collaborate with Netflix for a new comedy show. However, the cast of the show is similar to The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh, Rajeev Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek will be seen reuniting for the show on the OTT platform.

In the promo of the project, Kapil is seen moving his house to another location. He wants everything 'new' in the house, however, the cast from the previous show is seen hiding in his new apartment. Later Kapil is seen saying, "Adress badla hai, Parivaar nahi". This puts an impression that the show will have the same amount of fun and laughter as the old cast, but not on a GEC, but on an OTT platform.



