‘The credit goes to me,’ Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss OTT’s popularity

Rakhi Sawant is a popular social media personality who is always making headlines owing to her controversies, quirky fashion sense, dance videos, and comments. Before ruling social media, she ruled the heart of millions with her talent as a dancer, actress, and model. She has been a part of the entertainment and showbiz industry for a really long time. In the reality TV space, Rakhi Sawant has been a part of Bigg Boss on several occasions over the years.

Rakhi Sawant takes credit for making Bigg Boss OTT hit

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant showed her support for Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani. In a recent media interaction, she shared that she is the reason why Bigg Boss OTT became so popular. She said, "I had launched Bigg Boss OTT last year by turning into a spider woman. I am glad that the OTT platform is working now. The credit goes to me. Yeh meri zindagi mein aisa hi hai ki kisi bhi cheez pe mein haath rakh dun toh woh sona ho jata hai (Whatever I touch turns into gold). It's a gift from God. It's a different thing that I don't have a sona in my life. But koi bhi show mein karun woh hit ho jata hai (Whichever show I do, it becomes a hit)."

Here's a glimpse of Rakhi Sawant inside the Bigg Boss house:

'Bigg Boss first se lekar abhi tak jo tiki hui hun'

Rakhi Sawant has been seen on several seasons of Bigg Boss, sometimes as a wild-card contestant, sometimes as a guest. Talking about her association with the show, Rakhi said, "Wildcard mein aake usne 'systum' toh hila hi diya hai. Kehtein hain ki sabko system ke neeche rehna hai. Nahi nahi hum system ke neeche nahi rahenge. Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain line wahin se shuru ho jati hai. Day 1 se aaj tak mein akeli ladki hun, Bigg Boss first se lekar abhi tak jo tiki hui hun. Dusre kahan kaunse kabr mein ghus gaye kuch samajh nahi aa raha (He has shaken the system by entering as a wildcard, they say people have to follow the system, but we are not like that, line starts from where we stand, I am the only girl who has been there right from Day 1 of Bigg Boss, I don't know which grave have others entered)."

