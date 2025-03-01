The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Krushna Abhishek shares MAJOR update about new season; here's when it may begin

The good news for all fans of The Great Indian Kapil Show is here! Featuring ace artists like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh, the shooting for Kapil Sharma's show's new season has started. Recently, Krushna shared an update about the upcoming talk show that will soon start premiering on the OTT platform.

As reported by ETimes TV, Krushna Abhishek revealed that the hit talk show would most likely start streaming after April 2025. He said, "We are still shooting; it has only been launched." On February 6, the makers of this reality show dropped an announcement video on the OTT platform's social media page.

In this announcement video uploaded on Netflix, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kapil Sharma hilariously announced the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The caption of this promo read, "Szn 3 aa raha hai, ye toh naaachne wali baat hai."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 announcement video here-

After this announcement was made, fans went gaga as the new season will soon stream. A fan commented, "Non stop chalne do Bhai band mat kiya karo," another fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting," and similarly, fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a binge-worthy reality show that receives immense love from its audience. Each artist on the show is praised for their exceptional acting, comic timing, and performances. The show boasts a large fan base that has been loyal since its premiere.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 started airing on Netflix on March 30, 2024 and ended on June 22, 2024. The first season featured several celebrities as guests, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Aamir Khan, Ed Sheeran, Anil Kapoor and more.

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired from September 21, 2024, to December 14, 2024, and featured Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Rekha and more as guests. The premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is yet to be announced.

Speaking about Krushna Abhishek, the comedian-actor is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 along with his wife Kashmera Shah.