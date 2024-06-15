The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Abhi mera agla season khatrein main hain,’ What made Archana Puran Singh say this?

This week's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was a musical extravaganza as the guest list included rappers Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Divine. Plus, the host Kapil Sharma and comedian Sunil Grover also showed off their rapping skills.

At the beginning of the episode, comedian Rajiv Thakur entertained the guests and the viewers. During the conversation, Archana Puran Singh said that her appearance in the next season is in danger. Read on to know the entire incident.

Archana Puran Singh says ‘Abhi mera agla season khatrein main hain’

As the guests take their seats, Rajiv Thakur asks the rappers if he can join them, too. He says he belongs to a family of musicians. Kapil Sharma jokes that one who plays the been, i.e., the wind instrument played by snake charmers, is not called a musician. Then, he goes on to narrate an incident. Reacting to this, Rajiv Thakur warns him that he should spill the beans about family here.

To take revenge, Thakur jokes, “Ye (Kapil Sharma) jab pehli bar ladki dekhne gaya tha, iska papa kehte hain humare ladka nakaroro logon ko hasta hainnn. Toh ladki wale bolte hain agar karoro logon ne tumhe ladki nahi dii, toh hum kyun dey?”

(“When he went to see a girl for the first time, his father said, ‘Our son makes millions of people laugh.’ So the girl's family responded, ‘If millions of people didn't give their daughters to him, why should we?’”)

Advertisement

Hearing Rajiv Thakur’s joke, Archana Puran Singh laughs and says, “Bohot achhe. (Very good.)” Kapil Sharma, who was sitting with a poker face all the while, says, “If his joke is so good, then why don’t you work in his show?” To this, Archana Puran Singh says, “Mirchi laag gayi. Abhi mera agla season khatrein main hain.”

Kapil says that he had already told Archana not to laugh and to appreciate anybody’s jokes other than his.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Karan Aujla reveals writing Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT in 10 mins, sent him after 1 hr; Here’s WHY