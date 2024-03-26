The Great Indian Kapil Show: Bharti Singh opens up about not joining Kapil Sharma's show

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, two popular comedians, are getting back together for a highly anticipated show called The Great Indian Kapil Show on the OTT platform. They'll be joined by other well-known comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The makers of the show have recently dropped the much-awaited promo of the reality show.

Bharti Singh's take on joining the show

In an interview with ETimes TV, Bharti Singh revealed whether she would join Kapil Sharma's OTT show or not. She said, “For now I don't have any plans on joining Kapil bhai. But if something happens then I will surely join in. Currently, I am busy with my projects, podcasts, shooting Dance Deewane and all but if I get a call then I will surely go. For now, I have quite a few things in my kitty and less time to devote to something new."

She confirmed that she won't be joining The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show because of her work commitments. However, she mentioned that while she currently has no intention of joining Kapil's show, if his team reaches out to her, she's open to discussing possibilities.

Bharti had been a part of Kapil’s previous show. However, she parted ways with Kapil's team due to other commitments. Despite this, Kapil and Bharti maintain a strong bond; she regards him as her brother, and they frequently celebrate festivals together.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix recently released the promo of the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahani. Krushna Abhishek mimics Bobby Deol from Animal, while Kiku Sharda plays the character of Sunny Deol from Gadar.

Sunil Grover adds his charm to the episode with his iconic character, Guthi. The show marks the long-awaited reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover after their controversy. Future episodes will feature celebrities including Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others.

Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show are all set to bring laughter to audiences once again, this time on an OTT platform. Titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, the series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from March 30, 2024.

