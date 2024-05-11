The leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar graced The Great Indian Kapil Show tonight (May 11). Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal marked their stylish appearances on the show and opened up about their experience shooting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, host Kapil Sharma asked Sharmin if she also had to give an audition for the series.

Sharmin Segal gave auditions to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sharmin Segal is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece and plays an important character in his latest creation, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. So, Kapil Sharma asked the actress, "Did he audition you, or did you call in favor since he is your uncle?" To this, she replied, "I auditioned for her a year. So, technically, I pulled in some favors for a year."

Further, when Kapil asked if she auditioned, Sharmin mentioned, "For a year. Sixteen times." Listening to her response, everyone in the audience applauded, and Archana Puran Singh expressed her amazement. Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show host targeted Archana and joked, "This is what happens. She had to audition even though they are related, unlike you, who used threads to secure a spot on the show."

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal also assisted her uncle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, before securing a role in Heeramandi. The eight-episode series boasts regal settings, majestic direction, and incomparable beauty! It has all the elements that Indian audiences love to see, be it melodrama or dance sequences, patriotism or intrigue. On the show, the actresses revealed how maestro SLB was unsparing in the details.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!