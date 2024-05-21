The Great Indian Kapil Show has Ed Sheeran as its guest in the last episode. From trying iconic Indian cinema dialogues to making efforts to sing in Hindi, the English singer had a fun time. Besides enjoying hilarious gigs on the show, the Shape Of You singer shared some candid anecdotes related to his life.

In one of the segments, Ed remarked how he used to name his guitar. Further, he told Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, and the audience that he owns numerous guitars.

What did Ed Sheeran name his guitars?

Kapil Sharma uploaded a candid segment from The Great Indian Kapil Show on his official YouTube channel. The video has Ed Sheeran highlighting some of his life incidents. During the segment, Kapil asked the singer if it was true that he named his guitars. To this, Ed said that he used to do.

The four-time Grammy Award winner remarked, "I go through a lot of them now. So I used to have like one guitar that I used to go around with."

Meanwhile, host Kapil Sharma asked him how many guitars he has. Ed Sheeran mentioned that he has lots of them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Further, Archana Puran Singh asked the singer, "What was your first guitar called?" The Perfect fame explained, "They were named like Felix and Sirel and Nigel, and it was more because, like, when something has a name, you take care of it more."

Ed Sheeran went on to add that he feels guitars are the reason that everything is good in his life.

Have a look at the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show:

For the unversed, the episode was filmed during Ed’s visit to India for his Mumbai concert in March. The English singer-songwriter began writing songs around the age of 11 and has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

Upcoming guest at The Great Indian Kapil Show

The forthcoming episode will have Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor gracing the show with their presence. Viewers are already expecting interesting revelations from them.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin calls out trolls who mock actors for undergoing cosmetic surgeries; refers to it as 'toxic'