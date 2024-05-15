This is something very exciting for the Indian audience! English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to mark his presence as the guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. On May 15, the makers released the promo of the same on the official social media handles of Netflix, giving a sneak peek into the fun episode. The singer will not only go desi but the pop icon will also recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose on the show.

Since Ed Sheeran is all geared up to infuse joy and laughter among the audience, let us have a quick look at 5 things to look forward to in the forthcoming episode ft Ed Sheeran.

1. Desi version of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You

In the recently unveiled teaser, Ed Sheeran invites the crowd to sway along to the rhythm of his hit track Shape Of You. But here's the catch. As he serenades the audience, the vibrant desi Punjabi beats and energetic Bhangra dance moves in the background create an unexpected harmony.

2. Ed Sheeran's interaction with a fan

At The Great Indian Kapil Show, a girl heartwarmingly expresses her feelings to the global pop icon. As she tells him, 'I Love You Ed,' he replies, "Love you too." This interaction wins the hearts of the audience, and they applaud enthusiastically at the singer's sweet gestures.

3. Ed Sheeran enacts Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue

In one of the segments of the promo, host Kapil Sharma mentions how Ed Sheeran visited Shah Rukh Khan's house and met the superstar. Meanwhile, the English singer enacts the iconic dialogue of the Dear Zindagi actor from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge movie. He says, "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain." The audience goes gaga over Ed doing the SRK pose like a pro!

4. Ed Sheeran tries his hands at Hindi songs

Without a doubt, the entertainment level at the Great Indian Kapil Show will reach its peak when Ed Sheeran appears as a guest. Besides Kapil Sharma engaging in banter with the English singer, the talented comedians like Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover will have Ed Sheeran sing a birthday song with a desi twist!

5. Ed Sheeran's fun interaction with Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover, dressed as a pop singer, asks Ed, "You won, 4 times Grammy?" After the global sensation nods, the comedian comments, 'Same here." To this, Kiku Sharda asks him when he won a Grammy Award. Using his humor, Grover quips, "No, I was saying same hair, same hair.'

6. Ed Sheeran takes a dig at Kapil Sharma

Host Kapil Sharma says, "He has come especially to meet me." Taking a jibe at him, the singer-songwriter quips, "No, No, I have a show in Mumbai," leaving everyone in splits.

Well, the promo is uploaded with the caption, "The perfect collab doesn't exis...Watch Ed Sheeran on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix."

Have a look at the promo here:

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show aims to entertain the audience with hilarious gigs and fun interactions with guest celebrities. The last episode witnessed the leading ladies of Heeremandi: The Diamond Bazaar marking their presence. The actresses went candid about their experience shooting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and landed candid revelations.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha shared how they got along very well at the sets of Heeramandi and created unforgettable memories.

