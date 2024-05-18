The latest installment of The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomes the international sensation Ed Sheeran on its show, which marked his debut on the Indian talk show.

In the fun-filled chit-chat session, the four-time Grammy winner opened up and revealed his journey to being a pop star. He also recalled how he once bartered a cup of tea and shower in exchange for his melodious song.

Why did Ed Sheeran barter shower in exchange for his music?

When the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, showed an old tweet made by Ed Sheeran, where he wrote, “Is there anyone near the mad ferret in Preston that can give me a cup of tea and shower in return for a tune?” he asked the story behind it. Ed replied, “I needed a shower.” His reply was so straight that he amused him.

Elaborating the incident further, Ed recalled that he smelled pretty bad then, as he was traveling back and forth and couldn’t get the time for self-cleansing. “I didn’t really have money like that,” Sheeran stated.

By giving the backdrop of the story, Ed highlighted that at this point in his career, the public had started liking his music, but he wasn't really making money from it.

Recalling the incident, he said he was doing a small show, where he said that if anyone attending the show could give me a shower, he’d play music for them. He remembered that there came a small girl with her brother, mother, and a couple of friends, amongst whom he played his song, The A Team, and then took a shower and left. The singer added, “It felt like a good trade.”

Later in the show, Kapil showed a picture of Ed performing in front of a crowd of millions.

However, today's episode was much awaited as Sunil Grover played the role of Diamond Raja, and Kiku, who played the character of his girlfriend Cotton Candy. Together, they ran a local band that sings on people's birthdays. Ed enjoyed every act of theirs. Meanwhile, Krushna came in as his regular Air hostess character.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show debuted two icons of the entertainment industry on the Indian talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first was Aamir Khan, and the second was Ed Sheeran himself. After spreading laughter for over a decade on television, Kapil’s latest venture is now streaming on Netflix and broadcast in more than 192 countries.

The show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh.

