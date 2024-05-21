The famous English singer-songwriter and a global sensationn, Ed Sheeran graced The Great Indian Kapil Show in the most recent episode. It was a fun episode where the singer talked to Kapil Sharma about his career, recalled signigicant incidents, and made several never-hear-before revelations. Talking to the host, the Perfect singer also addressed the viral clip that surfaced on the internet a few weeks back that showed him tripping on stage.

Ed Sheeran narrated how he tripped and how he managed to save himself from the embarassment.

Ed Sheeran talk about the viral video of him tripping on stage

The host of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Ed Sheeran if he has any funny incidents to share regarding his career. Taking a short pause, the English singer said, "All artists at some point in their career, trip over and fall flat on their face. That happens to me quite a lot." This shocks Archana Puran Sinngh who questions, “Often?” Ed Sheeran immediately replies, "Yeah, I’m a clumsy guy."

Then the singer talks about the viral video that was all over social media which showed him tripping on stage with his guitar across the shoulder. "I was in Osaka a month ago, I was walking up the stage and I just fell straight on my face, cut my arm, and had to pretend it was fine. Just kind of got up and went (thumbs up)," shared Ed Sheeran.

Check out the video of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

Further, the Shape of You singer added whatt goes on in his mind when he trips on stage, "So, when you trip, and in your mind, it goes, I’m going to be a meme on the internet tomorrow," stated Ed Sheeran. This cracked up Kapil Sharma and the audience.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams new episode on Netflix every saturday at 8 PM. Besides the international singing sensation, there have been many prominent guests on the show; Ranbir Kapoor and his family, the cast of Heeramandi, Vicky Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, to name a few.

