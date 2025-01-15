The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh talks about keeping her marriage to Parmeet Sethi secret for 4 years

Archana Puran Singh, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment and television industry, is married to Parmeet Sethi. The actress has recently started her vlog, through which she takes her fans into her time with family. In one of the recent vlogs, where Bharti Singh’s family was a guest, Singh talked about marrying Sethi secretly.

Archana Puran Singh’s husband, Parmeet Sethi, happily shared that they lived with each other for four years, then they got married. The actress then revealed that after 4 years, they got married secretly.

The Great Indian Kapil Show fame says, “Phir humne secret shaadi ki, humarein shaadi kisiko pata nahi chali. Iske mummy papa ko bhi nahi pata chali. Toh humne secret mein shaadi ki, mere purana flat ke terrace pe. Phir aur 4 saal humlog shaadi shuda rahe.”

“(Then we married in secret, nobody knew about it. His mom and dad didn’t know. So, we married secretly on the terrace of my old flat. Then we stayed together for another 4 years.)”

For the unversed, Singh had been married before meeting Sethi, but she never disclosed details about her first marriage. Archana and Parmeet are proud parents of two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress revealed that Parmeet’s parents were against their relationship and marriage, but they were convinced years later.

Meanwhile, talking about Archana Puran Singh’s career, most recently, she was seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019. Ever since then, she has been a judge on the show.

Over the years, Singh has made a place for herself in Bollywood as well as in the television. On television, she started her career as an anchor, hosting Wah, Kya Scene Hai, followed by Uncensored. Archana later acted in Shrimaan Shrimati and Junoon, among other serials.

