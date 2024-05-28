The Great Indian Kapil Show has been graced by numerous top-notch celebrities so far. The recent guest on the reality comedy show was the filmmaker Farah Khan and talented star Anil Kapoor. From pulling each other's leg and showing their camaraderie to their fans to revealing secrets of B-Town, the two left audiences in splits as they interacted with Kapil Sharma and his team.

Farah Khan would leave her family:

During their conversation, Kapil Sharma jokingly questioned Farah Khan, "If by mistake someone transfers 300 crores into your bank account what will you do?" Farah's answer to this question left everyone in the room laughing out loud.

Farah Khan's replied, "300 crore? I will retire and I would leave my husband and kids and leave (laughs)." Archana Puran Singh shared her thoughts on Farah's statement and said, "I think you won't leave your kids but will leave your husband." Farah said, "Yes, okay."

Archana Puran Singh continued, "You should feel the fun of Rs 300 crore with your kids." Farah countered Archana's statement and quipped, "Unke sath kya maza aayega. Tom Cruise ke pass jaungi na mai (How will I have fun with kids? I will go to meet Tom Cruise)." Soon, Archana teases Farah saying that the latter has a plan ready.

For the uninformed, this segment of the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was shared on Kapil Sharma's YouTube channel.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Prior to Farah and Anil, the guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show was singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Apart from Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor, the audiences can expect more celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, and more.

So far, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, Heermandi star cast, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali and a few more have graced The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur. New episodes of their show premiere every Saturday evening on Netflix.

