The Great Indian Kapil Show Finale: Kartik Aaryan expresses admiration for Shah Rukh Khan; wants to work with THIS Bollywood legend

The Great Indian Kapil Show's first season came to an end on a fabulous note on June 22. Led by Kapil Sharma and his talented co-artists, the show also entertained international audiences. After 13 successful episodes, The Great Indian Kapil Show's last episode featured Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and his mother as guests.

After the episode, Kapil Sharma shares some unseen chunks on his YouTube channel. These chunks are content that is not shown in the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kartik Aaryan expresses admiration for two Bollywood stars:

In the video shared by Kapil Sharma on his YouTube channel, we see Kartik Aaryan expressing his admiration for legendary Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Archana Puran Singh asks Kartik, "Aap kis ke fan the jab aap industry mei aaye (Whose fan were you when you entered the industry?)"

Answering Archana Puran Singh's question, Kartik Aaryan says, "Muje Amitabh sir bohot zyada pasand hai aur Shah Rukh sir. I think kahi na kahi voh journey se hum sab relate kar paate hai. Jab bhi koi outsider bahar se aata hai toh. (I like Amitabh Bachchan sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir. I think we can relate to their journeys as we are outsiders)."

The Chandu Champion actor continues, "Amit ji ne jis tarike se unhone apna pura body of work, joh film unhone ki aur khudke dum pe naam unhone kamaya aur itne logo ko inspire kiya. I think I am one of them joh unse bohot inspire hua. Mei bhi aisa kuch karna chahta hu life me (The way Amit Ji has worked in films and has earned a name, he has been inspiring. I think I am one who is too much inspired by them. Even I want to do something like this in life)."

Take a look at The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

Kartik Aaryan wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan:

When Archana Puran Singh asked Kartik Aaryan whether he had a chance to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Karitk mentioned that he had done an advertisement with the legendary actor. Further, Kartik adds, "Abb film karna chahta hu unke sath, jab bhi mauka mile aur jaldi karna chahta hu. So hopefully. (Now I want to do a film with him very soon)."

About The Great Indian Kapil Show finale episode:

The Great Indian Kapil Show kickstarted with a bang on March 30, 2024, and created immense buzz. The buzz was more about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion. The two had parted ways professionally after their infamous argument earlier while working together on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, their reconciliation after six years grabbed viewers' attention and immense love from the fans.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 featured Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek. The show streamed on Netflix, and the last episode was released on June 22.

