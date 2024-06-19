The Great Indian Kapil Show Finale PROMO: Kartik Aaryan's mom hunting bride for him and more; 4 moments to look forward

Kapil Sharma's reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show will soon draw its curtains down! Yes, the first season of the comedy reality show is about to end on June 22. The last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show promises to be as entertaining as all of the episodes have been. The final episode will feature Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and his mom, Mala Tiwari.

The mother and son duo are set to leave audiences in splits along with Kapil Sharma. Kapil drops the last promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Kartik Aaryan and his family on his Instagram handle. His mom joined Kartik on the stage and revealed some interesting facts about the handsome hunk.

4 moments to look forward to in The Great Indian Kapil Show Finale episode:

Kartik Aaryan's mom roasts him:

Kartik Aaryan reveals being nervous as his mom has accompanied him to the show. Meanwhile, his mom pledges to speak the truth. Kapil also teases the actor's father as the latter looks worried while he is seated in the audience.

Further, Kartik's mom accused him of being very stubborn and spending more money. When Kapil asked Kartik about his engineering, his mom immediately replied, "Thok pit ke karwaya hai engineering (I had to beat him to be an engineer)."

Everyone bursts out laughing after hearing this revelation. Worried Kartik says, "Kuch toh positive bolo (Say something positive)," but, his mom refuses.

Kartik Aaryan's mom hunts bride for him:

The Chandu Champion actor's mother further mentions that she wants a 'doctor' as her daughter-in-law. We then see a few girls on the stage of the show introducing themselves while interacting with Kartik and his mom. The first girl mentions that she is a doctor, a physiotherapist.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show finale promo ft Kartik Aaryan here-

Kartik's mom gets elated after learning that the girl is a doctor and mentions that Kartik frequently needs a physiotherapist. This cracks up everyone and all start laughing.

Kartik accepts a girl's proposal:

Another girl introduces herself and assures Kartik that she won't check his phone. The actor accepts the proposal in a blink of an eye and says, "Done." Kapil Sharma and Kartik laugh non-stop.

Sunil Grover as Salman Khan, Krushna Abhishek as SRK, and Kiku Sharda as their mother:

Later, Kiku Sharda arrives dressed in a white saree enacting Raakhee's character Durga Singh from Karan Arjun. His amazing acting mettle is too hilarious to miss. Soon, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover arrive dressed as Shah Rukh Khan (from Pathaan) and Salman Khan (from Bigg Boss).

One of the biggest highlight moments of the promo is when Sunil Grover says, "I don't like this sh*t, man" in Salman Khan's voice.

Towards the end of the promo, Kapil Sharma again teases Kartik's dad saying that his mom must have been spying on him as well. Kartik's mom then says, "I trust him but not Kartik." The promo ends with laughter in the air.

Sharing this promo, Kapil captioned, "Kartik aur aunty ji zabardast madness mazaa aa gya this Saturday,8 pm, only on @netflix_in @kartikaaryan @drmalatiwari."

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 will wrap up on June 22 (Saturday). The episode will go live on Netflix at 8 PM.

