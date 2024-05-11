Tonight's (May 11) episode of The Great Indian Kapil show witnessed the leading ladies of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar amping up the entertainment quotient with their stylish appearances. Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal graced the show and went candid about their experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The leading ladies shared how they shot in heavy costumes on the set.

Manisha Koirala on shooting in heavy costumes

Kapil Sharma asked Manisha Koirala if she ever faced difficulty shooting in heavy costumes and jewelry during Heeramandi. The actress remarked, "Definitely, it was very heavy, but we enjoyed it. We enjoyed every part of wearing the outfit and the jewelry. Everything was picked up by Sanjay and approved by him, and then we carried it all. The hair pieces were quite heavy, too."

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned how things were specifically picked for each one of them depending on the character they were playing in the series.

Sonakshi Sinha commented how it felt good to wear all those ensembles, making them forget about the discomfort. The Dabangg actress added, "We would get ready, and four people would hold our lehengas, and then we would walk."

Look at the promo here:

Aditi Rao Hydari's lehenga weighed more than her?

Taking the conversation ahead, Kapil asked Aditi how much her lehenga weighed. Giving a fun reply, she said, "I think it weighed more than I do. For sure."

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Archana Puran Singh, The Great Indian Kapil Show host joked just like how four people are needed to carry their lehengas, the seasoned actress also needs four individuals to help her sit in a car.

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in Lahore, British India, and revolves around the elite house of courtesans. Like his every other film, Bhansali has created magic with lavish visuals and shows a visceral world with unforgettable characters. Apart from the actresses mentioned above, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are seen in pivotal roles.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will have global icon Ed Sheeran as its guest. He will be seen having fun with Kapil Sharma and his group of talented comedians.

