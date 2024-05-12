Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been receiving love worldwide. During the promotions, the actresses of the web show also appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Heermandi's star cast. While discussing the filming of Heermandi, the star cast went on to praise the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eye for perfection. During this conversation, the actresses also revealed that SLB took several retakes of some scenes.

Richa Chadha reveals how SLB instructed her:

Recalling a scene from Heeramandi, Richa Chadha reveals how the director efficiently instructed her to take 8 spins in 20kgs lehenga and then asked her to stop at a specific mark while shedding a tear from her left eye. After the actress shared this, everyone was astonished to realize how Sanjay Leela Bhansali concentrates on minute details.

Sharing another instance, Richa revealed that in one of the scenes she had flowers on her head, and as the flowers were wilting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali got the flowers changed many times.

Sharmin Segal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh reveal doing retakes:

Sharmin Segal also revealed an instance when SLB got a scene reshot. Sharmin shared that the director once saw a thread sticking out from the costume in a closeup shot. She revealed how he interrupted the scene and asked to cut the thread. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further, Sonakshi Sinha reveals, "Sometimes the lamp would snuff out, he took a retake. Sometimes the curtain wasn't properly creased, so a retake for that. Sometimes, the drape of the dress wasn't right, so again a retake."

Sanjeeda Shaikh also added, "Even the chair is acting. It has character. Even in the curtain in the background has to work. He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) will make the props to act."

Aditi Rao Hydari elaborated how there were 200 people on set and SLB had an eye on every detail due to which they got the fantastic final product (the web show). Praising the perfection and his perspective, the actress added that SLB has a larger-than-life vision.

Also, Sonakshi Sinha added how everyone has seen Mr Bhansali's work and no one can see a vision like him. Reflecting on Kapil Sharma's question, Sonakshi said, "You asked me earlier, 'What did he see in you to cast you in this role?' He saw something that no one else did." Sonakshi shared that whatever retakes he took during filming Heeramandi is understandable.

From fun banter to surprising revelations, this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw several unmissable moments.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts stellar actresses such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The web show has started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Heeramandi's Manisha Koirala and cast talk about shooting in heavy ensembles for series