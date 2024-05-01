After witnessing several never-heard anecdotes from Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, The Great Indian Kapil Show will now have the madness of the Deol brothers amping up the entertainment quotient. With Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the upcoming episodes as guests, we can already anticipate candid confessions, infectious humor, and a lot more.

Apart from delving into the Deol family's legacy in the film industry, The Great Indian Kapil show will have Bobby Deol reveal why Sunny Deol can pull off certain strong characters.

Bobby Deol praises Sunny Deol's strength

On the show, the Deol brothers will go candid about their personal lives and share insights into their upcoming projects. Amidst all these, the Animal actor mentions, "In real life, if there is someone strong like Superman, then it's my brother. I have never seen a stronger person than him. He’s had multiple back surgeries, but in spite of that, whenever he is required to lift someone for a role, he easily does it. The funny part is, he does it like they weigh nothing. Flawlessly.”

Have a look at The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here:

Bobby Deol's turns emotional

In one of the segments, Sunny Deol talks about their family's dull period, making his brother, Bobby Deol, teary-eyed. The former says that since the 1960s, they have been in the limelight and constantly tried, yet somehow, things were not working out for them. Sunny further adds, "Then my son got married, Gadar was released, and before that, even Dad's film got released, and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed."

The Damini actor goes on to mention how the release of Animal made them feel like they had nailed it in the industry. These heartfelt statements make Bobby emotional, and he cannot control his tears.

Speaking of Deol's family, 2023 was truly one of a kind for them. Last year, Sunny shined in Gadar 2, while Bobby emerged as a trendsetter with the Animal movie. Also, Dharmendra created headlines with his performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

