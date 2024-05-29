The Great Indian Kapil Show never fails to entertain its audience with its humorous punchlines and fun banters. Similarly, the upcoming episode of the show promises unlimited fun and craziness, as it will be graced by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The fun will get elevated when Kapil Sharma will tease Janhvi Kapoor about her rumoured boyfriend Shikar Pahariya.

Kapil Sharma teases Janhvi Kapoor

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will showcase Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. During the teaser, Jahnvi participated in a game of Dumb Charades with her co-star Rajkummar, acting out an animal while he tried to guess. Despite numerous unsuccessful tries, Kapoor jokingly requested to exclude that part from the trailer .

Moving ahead, Kapil asked Rao in which role did Janhvi scare him more, a ghost or a wife? Replying to which Stree actor said, “Dekho pyar chahe wo bhootani ho ya biwi ho wo same hi hai (In love, be it a ghost or wife, it’s the same).”

Right after this Kapil teased the Dhadak actress about her rumoured boyfriend, as he said, "Janhvi aap same interest wale life patner ko chunna pasand karengi, ya jis Shikhar pe aap hai? (Janhavi, would you choose a guy who has the same interest as you or the level at which you are?)"

After hearing this statement, Janhvi burst out into laughter and blushed on the stage. Further, in the promo, Janhvi’s swayamvar ceremony was organized where she gets into a fun banter with a prospective groom. In her response, she points at Rajkummar and says, “Ye mana kar rahe hai (He is saying no).”

Furthermore, Kapil inquired with Janhvi if Rihanna had inquired about him during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. In response, the actress replied, "She was asking." Adding a humorous twist, Kapil retorted, “Bad luck for her.”

Later in the same promo, Krushna Abhishek is seen asking Rajkummar Rao to be his husband as he plays the role of Janhvi’s husband in the upcoming movie. However, giving clarification on the same, Kapil said he played the role of her husband for the movie only.

Replying to this Krushna said, “Haan to shooting shooting mien hi banna hai, shooting ke bad to main khud kisika pati hoon (Yes! I am also asking only for shooting, because after the pack-up I’m also someone’s husband).”

The caption of the promo reads, “@janhvikapoor and @rajkummar_rao, meet Kapil and his gang. Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

