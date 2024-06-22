The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma recalls 3-year-old daughter Anayra's request for Kartik Aaryan; reveals what latter did

The Great Indian Kapil Show finale episode premiered tonight (June 22). After 13 successful episodes, the show's last episode went air today with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and his mother as guests. Kartik and his mom's conversation with host Kapil Sharma left everyone in splits. Amidst this, Kapil expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Kartik Aaryan. Read further to know why!

Did you know Kartik Aaryan fulfilled the wish of Kapil Sharma's daughter?

After praising Kartik Aaryan's journey, Kapil Sharma made an interesting revelation when his daughter asked him to video call Kartik. Revealing what and how it happened, Kapil told Kartik, "My daughter is four years old. I will go back to a year when my daughter Anayra was 3 years old. She is just a child, so she doesn't know your films, but she has watched your song, Character Dheela, several times on iPad."

Further, Kapil Sharma mentioned that he has to show his iPad to his daughter Anayra as she doesn't eat her food. He then advised parents, "I don't recommend it. Don't give iPad to your kids."

He revealed that he told his wife, Ginni Chatrath, not to show the iPad to their kids, but they have to show it to them as their children don't eat without seeing the iPad.

Advertisement

Coming back to Kartik, Kapil continued, "My daughter thinks that her father knows everyone. She told me, 'Dad, call Kartik Aaryan.' I told him, 'He must be busy shooting.' She insisted, 'No, tell him to call me.'" He expressed how he was confused and couldn't convince his 3-year-old daughter.

Kapil shared, "I messaged Kartik saying, 'Bro, whenever you're free, please call me.' Kartik is really sweet, and he called. He said, 'Hi, this is Kartik.' My daughter says, 'Papa ask him to video call me' (laughs)." Everyone was surprised and laughed out loud after hearing this interesting story.

Further, Kapil revealed that Kartik video-called him and talked to his daughter Anayra. Kapil then disclosed that he landed in more trouble when his daughter Anayra asked him to call him Peppa Pig (a cartoon character). Karik, his mom, and everyone were left in splits after this revelation. Kapil then expressed gratitude for calling his daughter and shared that she was very happy after talking to the actor.

Advertisement

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get latest updates about your favorite reality show!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kartik Aaryan's mom reveals WHY she wasn't happy when he bagged Pyaar Ka Punchnama